STRANGER CHRISTMAS: A HAWKINS HOLIDAY is Coming to Replay Lincoln Park

Replay Lincoln Park has transformed into Hawkins for Stranger Christmas: A Hawkins Holiday, a pop-up experience celebrating the premiere of the final season of Stranger Things streaming this month. Fans can explore the 80s-inspired sci-fi world with a holiday twist, complete with a selection of themed cocktails, immersive photo opportunities throughout and a NYE event to ring in 2026.



“Replay has always been about bringing Chicago the experiences fans are craving,” said Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park. “With the final season streaming now, fans can celebrate Stranger Things like never before and close out the series in true Hawkins fashion.”



The pop-up features:

Themed photo ops and immersive rooms inspired by the seasons of Stranger Things, including the Welcome to Hawkins sign, Joyce Byers’ Alphabet Wall, Castle Byers, Billy’s Trailer, Starcourt Mall, Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop, Vecna and the Upside Down, and more.

All-new themed cocktails, including the Demogorgon, Scoops Ahoy!, Surfer Boy (Slushie), Hopper’s Breakfast, and Upside Down, plus shots named Vecna, Hellfire Club, and Mind Flayer.

Trivia nights on Thursdays from 7–9pm, for two more weeks of Demogorgon-dodging questions.

Stranger Things Watch Parties every Sunday.

A cosplay contest

Replay Lincoln Park will also ring in 2026 with the Hawkins Snow Ball NYE Celebration, featuring 80s Video DJ Adam Black along with special guests throughout the night. Attendees will enjoy added photo opportunities, two themed cocktails, a champagne toast, Surfer Boy pizza, party favors, and a balloon drop to cap off the night. Tickets are available at replaylincolnpark.com.



The pop-up was designed and brought to life by the creative team at Pop Up Squad. Replay Lincoln Park also offers 50+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, and skeeball, with no cover or tokens required. This 21+ pop-up runs through December 31st, with cosplay always encouraged!

