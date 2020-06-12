Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 27, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on June 27:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Rocky" - A 3-year-old chocolate lab, that shows a surprising knack for the sport of dock-diving, could be the perfect companion for a single mom who has two energetic young boys. (OAD 3/28/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Motion Sickness Glasses" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the inventor of the Alinker Bike that's changing the world for those with limited mobility; the emergency airplane slides for buildings and schools; glasses to prevent motion sickness; and, when the sewing machine replaced the needle and thread. (OAD 3/28/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Fingertips, Fractures, and Frequencies" - On this week's episode, a forensic scientist who uses STEM to solve crimes, a bioengineer who makes playing sports safer for our bodies and a military specialist who works on the most sophisticated radar systems in the world. (OAD 2/15/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"On Pins and Needles" - The script is flipped as Doctors Alex Hynes and Gerardo Poli become the worried owners in the waiting room when their beloved 13-year-old dog Diesel begins showing worrying symptoms. Can their colleagues discover the cause of his problems and get him back to health? And, Doctors Allison and Audrey Shen are helping little daschund Sophia recover from major spinal surgery with some traditional Chinese medicine - acupuncture. (OAD 2/15/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"The Loon and the Blonde Raccoon" - Hope's team welcomes a rare blonde raccoon, and Dr. Barry treats an injured loon. (OAD 2/15/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Bovine Buddies" - A lab finds his posse in two happy guinea pigs. Plus, a dog becomes best buds with a cow who steers him in the right direction. (OAD 2/8/20)
