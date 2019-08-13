Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, August 24, 2019
Below are the encore storylines for "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" on Saturday, August 24:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lizzie" - After Brandon teaches basic training to a terrier mix found on the streets, he prepares Lizzie for life with a retired couple in Florida, acclimating her to boat rides and training her to alert her hearing-impaired adopter when the telephone is ringing. (OAD 4/27/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"What's Hop, Doc?" - Chris takes on the case of Erle, a young, orphaned kangaroo with a severe leg fracture. Without help, she'll never walk, run or jump again. Can Chris stitch her up and keep this energetic little lady from hopping before she's fully healed? (OAD 4/27/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Food Allergy Sensor" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the artistic baker using math to create her artistic pies; the creator of the jetfoil surfboard that rides high above the waves; the handheld device saving lives by detecting peanuts and gluten in foods; and the importance of the train caboose, bringing up the rear. (OAD 4/27/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Furry and Feisty" - Hope's team rescues a muskrat trapped in a fence, and a turkey vulture with frostbite completes its recovery. (OAD 4/27/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"The Rat Pack" - An Australian shepherd becomes more than a hero to his handler. Plus, the small and furry service animals who are always by your side - rats! (OAD 5/18/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Flyers 'n Resumes" - Mitch and Amanda are called to investigate a roofing scam that adds more destruction than construction. Meanwhile, Jamestown University is holding its annual job fair, but Preston's mind is preoccupied with how his relationship will fare with Veronica after graduation. (OAD 4/27/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES on NBC - Thursday, August 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT on NBC - Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT on NBC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES on NBC - Thursday, August 15, 2019
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lizzie" - After Brandon teaches basic training to a terrier mix found on the streets, he prepares Lizzie for life with a retired couple in Florida, acclimating her to boat rides and training her to alert her hearing-impaired adopter when the telephone is ringing. (OAD 4/27/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"What's Hop, Doc?" - Chris takes on the case of Erle, a young, orphaned kangaroo with a severe leg fracture. Without help, she'll never walk, run or jump again. Can Chris stitch her up and keep this energetic little lady from hopping before she's fully healed? (OAD 4/27/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Food Allergy Sensor" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the artistic baker using math to create her artistic pies; the creator of the jetfoil surfboard that rides high above the waves; the handheld device saving lives by detecting peanuts and gluten in foods; and the importance of the train caboose, bringing up the rear. (OAD 4/27/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Furry and Feisty" - Hope's team rescues a muskrat trapped in a fence, and a turkey vulture with frostbite completes its recovery. (OAD 4/27/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"The Rat Pack" - An Australian shepherd becomes more than a hero to his handler. Plus, the small and furry service animals who are always by your side - rats! (OAD 5/18/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Flyers 'n Resumes" - Mitch and Amanda are called to investigate a roofing scam that adds more destruction than construction. Meanwhile, Jamestown University is holding its annual job fair, but Preston's mind is preoccupied with how his relationship will fare with Veronica after graduation. (OAD 4/27/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.