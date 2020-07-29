Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, August 22, 2020
It Airs From 9:00 AM -12:00 PM ET
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, August 22:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Belle" - After a series of tragic losses, a grieving couple hopes that a silver lab can heal their broken hearts. But before Belle can join this beach-loving family, Brandon will need to prepare the dog for a life on the sand and the sea. (OAD 11/9/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Mobility Scooter" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the inventor of the Alinker bike that's changing the world for those with limited mobility; the school bus tracker cutting out waiting at bus stops; a shoe sole sensor keeping track of your feet; and when tech began to aid accessibility. (OAD 10/19/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Big Bones, Boss Waves, and Burning Stars" - On this week's episode, a paleontologist shows us how to get dinosaur bones out of rock. Plus the Science behind surf, and stars that are different colors based on what they're made of. (OAD 5/16/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Baby's Day Out" - Beatrice the guinea pig is pregnant, and Dr. Peter can't wait to show off her newborns to his team. Then, Dr Alex fights to save a 3-month-old puppy named Hendrix after he's attacked by a 200-pound bull mastiff, but can she return a happy pup to his anxious family? (OAD 4/25/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Safe Harbor for a Seal" - The rehabilitation of a harbor seal pup is followed from beach rescue through swim lessons to an eventual return to the sea. (OAD 4/25/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Flat Nosed Friends" - Today, a little horse finds a big friend in this K9 companion. Plus, frenchies and pigs are different species, but nobody told these precious pals! (OAD 4/4/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Belle" - After a series of tragic losses, a grieving couple hopes that a silver lab can heal their broken hearts. But before Belle can join this beach-loving family, Brandon will need to prepare the dog for a life on the sand and the sea. (OAD 11/9/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Mobility Scooter" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the inventor of the Alinker bike that's changing the world for those with limited mobility; the school bus tracker cutting out waiting at bus stops; a shoe sole sensor keeping track of your feet; and when tech began to aid accessibility. (OAD 10/19/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Big Bones, Boss Waves, and Burning Stars" - On this week's episode, a paleontologist shows us how to get dinosaur bones out of rock. Plus the Science behind surf, and stars that are different colors based on what they're made of. (OAD 5/16/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Baby's Day Out" - Beatrice the guinea pig is pregnant, and Dr. Peter can't wait to show off her newborns to his team. Then, Dr Alex fights to save a 3-month-old puppy named Hendrix after he's attacked by a 200-pound bull mastiff, but can she return a happy pup to his anxious family? (OAD 4/25/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Safe Harbor for a Seal" - The rehabilitation of a harbor seal pup is followed from beach rescue through swim lessons to an eventual return to the sea. (OAD 4/25/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Flat Nosed Friends" - Today, a little horse finds a big friend in this K9 companion. Plus, frenchies and pigs are different species, but nobody told these precious pals! (OAD 4/4/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Sunday, August 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE TITAN GAMES on NBC - Sunday, August 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES on NBC - Thursday, August 13, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, August 12, 2020