New Play WHEN THE FENCE FALLS Receives Live Virtual World Premiere Reading

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET, theatre audiences nationwide are invited to experience the live virtual world premiere reading of When the Fence Falls, a bold and provocative new play written by Erick Brooks and directed by André Minkins.

The event is free to attend with a $10 per household registration fee and takes place via Zoom as part of the Partners in Play Virtual Reading Watch Party.

Set in the immediate aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, When the Fence Falls follows a group of friends who, consumed by grief and rage, begin planning a daring act of vengeance. But when law enforcement closes in, long-buried secrets and shattering betrayals rise to the surface — forcing each character to reckon with what justice truly means, and what they are willing to sacrifice in its name. The play builds to a shocking twist that reframes everything the audience thought they knew.

"When the Fence Falls is a story about loyalty, resistance, and the true cost of fighting for freedom," said playwright Erick Brooks. "It asks us how far we go — and who we become — when the systems we live under refuse to deliver justice."

The reading is a featured collaboration between three leading voices in Black theatre: the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop — celebrating its milestone 53rd anniversary — and Zoom Catchers, a platform dedicated to expanding the reach of live virtual performance. Together, these organizations have built the Partners in Play series to bring new works directly to audiences across the country without geographic barriers.

Director André Minkins brings his signature vision to the material, guiding a cast through a story that is as emotionally intimate as it is historically resonant. By setting the play in one of the most volatile moments in American history, Brooks and Minkins invite audiences into a conversation that remains urgently relevant today.

Registration is $10 per household and is available at abtf.ludus.com. Audiences are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.

The cast includes Xavier Mikal as Reggie, Ashton Graham as Carlos, Anthony Newkirk as David, Ernaisja Curry as Betty, Anna Cooper as Kim, Jason Louder as Pancho, Denzel McCausland as Sonny, and Cherrie McRae as the Narrator.