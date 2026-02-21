La Jolla Playhouse's THE RECIPE Extends Through March 29

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces a week-long extension of its world-premiere production of The Recipe, by Tony Award nominee Claudia Shear.

Based on the book Dearie by Bob Spitz, directed by Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson, the show will now run through March 29, with eight additional performances in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. This makes The Recipe one of the longest running straight plays in Playhouse history.

The Recipe opened on February 15 to wide critical acclaim. The show stars Christina Kirk and Norbert Leo Butz, alongside Jill Abramovitz, Rami Margron, Michael Park, Ariel Shafir, Saisha Talwar and others.

Before Julia Child became the TV personality that we all know, she was a rambunctious rebel against the privileged but bland life expected of her. Directionless but driven, careening from Pasadena to New York to Washington D.C. to Ceylon and finally to Paris’s famed Cordon Bleu cooking school, she battled long odds, too-short sleeves, and her own self-doubt before finding both her calling and her true love, her husband, Paul Child. Two-time Tony Award nominee Claudia Shear and two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson return to the Playhouse with The Recipe, a funny, colorful and delicious new play about the early life of an endlessly fascinating character – Julia, a girl from Pasadena – and her path from confusion to discovery, fear to strength, failure to success.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what’s new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 130 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 37 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 42 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.