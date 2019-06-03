Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Joel McHale is set to host the series premiere of "Card Sharks," "102," premiering WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. A game where one turn of a playing card can make you a winner or a loser!

The road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. THE PLAYER leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.

"Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.





"Card Sharks" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.