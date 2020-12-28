Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The show airs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Dec. 28, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, January 13, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, January 13, 2021Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. (TV-PG, L)

Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon.

"Pilot" was written by Kari Lizer and directed by Pam Fryman.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop