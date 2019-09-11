Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BLUFF CITY LAW on NBC - Monday, September 23, 2019
09/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : SERIES PREMIERE: In the aftermath of her family tragedy, top corporate attorney Sydney Strait (Caitlin McGee) decides to put aside years of personal conflict with her father Elijah (Jimmy Smits) to rejoin his legendary Civil Rights firm and take on a chemical company whose product may cause cancer. No sooner is Sydney back, when she stumbles on a secret Elijah has been keeping from her that may change everything. Also starring Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, Jayne Atkinson and Josh Kelly. Also guest starring Mo Gallini as Edgar Soriano.
Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah's celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into THE FAMILY fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world ... if they can ever get along.
The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Michael Aguliar and David Janollari will executive produce.
"Bluff City Law" is produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment.
