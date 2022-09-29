Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of ALASKA DAILY on ABC - Thursday, October 6, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – ALASKA DAILY: “Pilot” (101) (Series Premiere)
After a fall FROM grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins.
From the mind of Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight"), "Alaska Daily" stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall FROM grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.
