Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, October 18, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"In the Hot Seat: Tiffany Haddish and Firefighter Oliver Fry" - "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC, SUNDAY, OCT. 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), with celebrity contestant Tiffany Haddish playing for She Ready Foundation and firefighter Oliver Fry trying his hand at the $1 million prize.Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice, frontline heroes and others affected by COVID-19. In addition to lifelines, "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.

