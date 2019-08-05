Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 25, 2019
"The Goldbergs" will once again pay tribute to a hit movie from the 1980s, the iconic 1983 film "National Lampoon's Vacation," when the comedy has its seventh season premiere, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC, it was announced today at the 2019 TCA Summer Press Tour. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
In the upcoming "Vacation" episode, Beverly insists THE FAMILY take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, before Erica and Barry go off to college. But, like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until THE FAMILY returns from their adventure.
Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley will guest star in roles to be announced at a later date.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
"Vacation" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
