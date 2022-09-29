Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, October 6, 2022

8:00-9:00 p.m. – STATION 19: “Twist and Shout” (601) (Season Premiere)

Sep. 29, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, October 6, 2022 The STATION 19 crew jumps into ACTION as a violent tornado rips through Seattle. Amidst the chaos, the team makes a shocking discovery BURIED under a tree, and Travis' first responder instincts kick into high gear at a political event.

"Station 19," currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series FROM the executive producers of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's bravest first responders.

"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as VICTORIA Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

The series is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers of the series. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch a preview of the new season here:

