Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, May 31, 2020





"Shooting Blanks" - Everyone is a little suspect, so line 'em up and get ready to BLANK! We've got a wanted man at the helm when Alec Baldwin returns to host an all-new season of the hilarious panel game show "Match Game," premiering SUNDAY, MAY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Film and television's finest detectives join the celebrity panel, and for the contestants' sake, it would be criminal if they shoot blanks. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.Celebrity panelists for May 31 include the following:Mario Cantone (He hasn't played a detective, but he may have appeared on "NYPD Blue" - for a few seconds!)Jennifer Esposito ("Blue Bloods"; "Crash"; "Don't Say a Word"; "Taxi")Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds")Angie Harmon ("Rizzoli & Isles")Michael Chiklis ("The Shield")Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Audrey White (hometown: Ocoee, Florida), Natalie Illiano (hometown: Voorhees, New Jersey), Tony Pham (hometown: Brooklyn, New York) and Jennifer Jewett (hometown: Gilbert, Arizona)."Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.

