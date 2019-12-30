Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Sunday, January 5, 2020

Mike helps Vanessa deal with empty nest syndrome. Meanwhile, Kristin announces her pregnancy to THE FAMILY and unknowingly upsets Mandy in the process. ThenMike and Chuck's plans to open a classic car renovation service crash when Joe (guest star Jay Leno) is invited to join in. Also, Vanessa realizes that Mandy is tricking Kyle into doing all their married chores in a special encore of the "No Parental Guidance/Wrench In The Works" season premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Sunday, Jan. 5 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-801/802) (TV-14 D, L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.





