Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of CORONER on THE CW - Wednesday, August 5, 2020
SEASON PREMIERE - When Dr. Jenny Cooper's (Serinda Swan) life is upended by the untimely death of her husband, she changes her professional focus, becoming the newly appointed coroner in Toronto. As she learns to navigate raising a teenage son on her own, Jenny's first case affects her personally when she is called to investigate the death of a teen in a youth detention center. Also starring Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#101). Original airdate 8/5/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
In the character driven one-hour drama CORONER Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. The series reflects the rich racial, class and gender diversity of the city. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes... Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan "Mac" McAvoy (Roger Cross), a man who isn't afraid of challenging status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski), Jenny's assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Éric Bruneau). Soulful. Warm. Energy. Coroner.
CORONER is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, with executive producers Morwyn Brebner ("Saving Hope," "Rookie Blue"), Adrienne Mitchell ("Bomb Girls," "Bellevue"), Jonas Prunas ("Disorderly Conduct," "Valentine Ever After," "Christmas with Tucker," "Home Again"), Brett Burlock ("Pure," "Ascension") and Peter Emerson ("Pure," "The Firm").
