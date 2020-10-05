Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The show airs at 9:30 p.m. ET.
"Hero Pizza" - The season premiere of "black-ish" takes us to the beginning of the global pandemic for the Johnsons. As a first responder, Bow receives her family's praise for her work, with Junior being her biggest fan. But over time, THE FAMILY loses their enthusiasm, and Bow discovers someone in her house is breaking the quarantine lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Dre tries to convince everyone that he too is an essential worker, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.
Judy Reyes ("Scrubs") and Parminder Nagra ("ER") guest star as Dr. Laurie and Dr. Wen, respectively. Katlyn Nichol also guest stars as Olivia. "Hero Pizza" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Todd Biermann.
The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
ABC's "black-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Judy Reyes ("Scrubs") and Parminder Nagra ("ER") guest star as Dr. Laurie and Dr. Wen, respectively. Katlyn Nichol also guest stars as Olivia. "Hero Pizza" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Todd Biermann.
The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
ABC's "black-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Saturday, October 17, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Saturday, October 17, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, October 14, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 14, 2020