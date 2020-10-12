Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The show airs at 8:30 p.m.
"Graduation" - Katie goes to great lengths to appease Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) in order to ensure Taylor graduates high school. Meanwhile, Greg finishes ghost writing the final chapter of Lonnie's (Matt Shively) book. And while Oliver is devastated to learn Cooper's (Logan Pepper) family will be moving out of Westport, Anna-Kat tells Franklin (Evan O'Toole) she is ready to venture outside her comfort zone and plans to attend sleep-away camp during summer break on the season premiere "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Graduation" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz & Sarah Dunn and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. "American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads"). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
