Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV's biggest singing competition. Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine's Most Influential People. All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Two title in the all-new "Road to the Finals / Season Finale: And The Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off" two-hour season finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-213/MS-214) (TV-PG L)

THE MASKED SINGER is television's #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Nick Cannon, Rosie Seitchik, Nikki Gillingham and Deena Katz also serve as executive producers.