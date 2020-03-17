Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 30, 2020
"I Love You" - In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them on the season finale of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, MARCH 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Bentley Green as Casey and Marin Ireland as Vera.
"I Love You" was written by David Shore, David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by David Shore.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, April 3, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Bentley Green as Casey and Marin Ireland as Vera.
"I Love You" was written by David Shore, David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by David Shore.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.