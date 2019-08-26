Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SPIN THE WHEEL on FOX - Thursday, September 5, 2019
Executive-produced by Justin Timberlake and Andrew Glassman and hosted by Dax Shepard, SPIN THE WHEEL is a suspenseful, high-energy mix of Pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck, pitting contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds upwards of 20 million dollars in its rotation. Each week, a deserving contestant gets a shot at millions. This week's contestants, Yaya Genfi and Levi Ponce, will test their knowledge and luck for a chance to win millions in the all-new "Genfi Family / Ponce Family" two-hour season finale episode of SPIN THE WHEEL airing Thursday, Sept. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (STW-109/110) (TV-14 D, L, S)
SPIN THE WHEEL is a high-stakes game show offering a chance to win over $20 million per episode. Executive-produced by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake, and hosted by actor, director, writer and comedian Dax Shepard ("Hit and Run"), the show offers life-changing opportunities to win fortunes each episode with the spin of a massive, unpredictable wheel. The show, created by Timberlake and Andrew Glassman ("The Wall") of Glassman Media, will debut Thursday, June 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
A suspenseful, high-energy mix of Pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck, SPIN THE WHEEL pits contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds incredible sums of cash prizes in its rotation. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: whether to walk away, or risk it all to SPIN THE WHEEL one last time.
SPIN THE WHEEL was created by Justin Timberlake and Andrew Glassman and is produced by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media and LBI. In addition to Timberlake and Glassman, Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright executive-produce the series. The show will be distributed internationally by IMG.
SPIN THE WHEEL is a high-stakes game show offering a chance to win over $20 million per episode. Executive-produced by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake, and hosted by actor, director, writer and comedian Dax Shepard ("Hit and Run"), the show offers life-changing opportunities to win fortunes each episode with the spin of a massive, unpredictable wheel. The show, created by Timberlake and Andrew Glassman ("The Wall") of Glassman Media, will debut Thursday, June 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
A suspenseful, high-energy mix of Pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck, SPIN THE WHEEL pits contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds incredible sums of cash prizes in its rotation. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: whether to walk away, or risk it all to SPIN THE WHEEL one last time.
SPIN THE WHEEL was created by Justin Timberlake and Andrew Glassman and is produced by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media and LBI. In addition to Timberlake and Glassman, Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright executive-produce the series. The show will be distributed internationally by IMG.