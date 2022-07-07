Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, July 7, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – HOLEY MOLEY: “The Greatest Game” (410) (Season Finale)
In the epic conclusion of the season, finalists compete to make it to the NEXT phase on Full Mooney and break a leg at Holeywood. The round one winners battle it out in a game-changing second knockout round at The Parcade, where one is eliminated. The last two remaining CHAMPIONS face off in a glamourous final round at The Distractor, all while Miss Piggy prepares to take center stage, and Kermit the Frog joins in on the ACTION FROM the booth.
Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when THE MUPPETS favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
