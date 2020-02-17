Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
On the special two-hour season finale, Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to Bear's Den Pizza, a pizza restaurant and college bar located in Conway, AR. Chef Ramsay and his crew find a restaurant in disarray due to one owner's drinking and violent outbursts, and the other's inability to be present to help the staff. Then, "Hell On Wheels" travels to South Boulevard, a Korean inspired restaurant located in Little Rock, AR. There, Ramsay's staff finds an inexperienced owner whose lack of knowledge in the industry has led to a decline in business. Ramsay will try to bring these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future in the all-new "Bear's Den Pizza / South Boulevard" two-hour season finale episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK airing Tuesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HRS-308/309) (TV-14 D, L)
2019 Critics' Choice nominee GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK follows Gordon Ramsay as he drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. From California's coastline to the heart of New Jersey and everywhere in between, Gordon is joined by celebrities and local experts, as he tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours. This season he will get help from "The Sopranos" actors Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore, as well as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. First, he sends in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he goes undercover to experience the problems firsthand. Finally, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more to transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants are held for the public.
GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series.
