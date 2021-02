Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

In the season finale, Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for THE KILLING of an innocent, unarmed Black man.

"Andy Josiah" is written by Hank Steinberg & Sonay Hoffman and directed by Russell Fine.

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is DRIVEN by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.