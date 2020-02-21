Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of ALL AMERICAN on THE CW - Monday, March 9, 2020
SEASON FINALE - When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hears that South Crenshaw may turn into a magnet school, he and his friends decide to do something about it, but he might have bigger problems to worry about. Billy (Taye Diggs) makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is focused on trying to get Coop (Bre-Z) a tour for the summer but isn't having much luck, so she comes up with a different strategy that makes everyone happy. Asher (Cody Christian) has an opportunity to spend the summer with his mom but isn't sure if he should go. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with what she will do over the summer and Jordan (Michael Evans) makes a Hail Mary in his personal life. Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#216). Original airdate 3/9/2020.
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood. Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").
