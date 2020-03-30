Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY on ABC - Monday, April 13, 2020
"Pilot" - ABC turns up the romance with the compelling, new modern-day fairy tale "The Baker and the Beauty," premiering MONDAY, APRIL 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). (TV-14, DLS) This new series takes viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in THE FAMILY bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash? Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Baker and the Beauty" stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.
"Pilot" was written by Dean Georgaris and directed by David Frankel.
Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.
The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
"The Baker and the Beauty" stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.
"Pilot" was written by Dean Georgaris and directed by David Frankel.
Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.
The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.