Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, April 13, 2020
"Week 1" - The next chapter in Bachelor Franchise history begins with the arrival of 20 hot, single musicians - 12 men and eight women - from across the country looking for love and musical chemistry. Who will find their musical soul mate and a lasting partnership? And who will leave as a solo act? Find out as the exciting, new romantic adventure begins on the premiere of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, APRIL 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The renowned musical and celebrity judges featured on this previously recorded special event include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel and Taye Diggs. Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will also make appearances throughout the six episodes as the couples take a chance on love IN SEARCH OF their perfect duet.
The talented cast members arrive and chemistry is quickly established. Relationships are already getting messy as two handsome musicians, Brandon and Sheridan, attempt to serenade the same woman. Meanwhile, Rudi sends mixed messages in the hot tub when she dodges a kiss from a passionate bachelor; and Jamie, a hopeless romantic, finds herself kissing two of the suave bachelors - Ryan and Trevor - before the night is over. Who will she choose to compose her love story with?
The first date card arrives and drama strikes a chord early as Ryan gets caught up in a love triangle. He will try to win the heart of Jamie, his ambivalent, but beautiful love interest, as the couple heads off to record a duet version of John Mayer's "Gravity" with the legendary singer's producer, John Alagía, at world-famous Capitol Records. Will the couple fall in love over a shared microphone or does the young woman's heart belong to Trevor back at the ranch?
Matt, another charming musician, is the recipient of the second date card. Will he ask Rudi, the woman he connected with on the first night? She seems confident he will, but instead, he chooses another lucky lady and the couple enjoys a private concert by the famous band The Plain White Tees. Will his new love interest be singing his praises or are these two lacking romantic chemistry?
The season's first cocktail party finds the women handing out the roses in this musical "Bachelor in Paradise." With tensions running high, the men pull out all the stops to avoid going home. Julia, one highly sought-after beauty, is serenaded by two bachelors. Where will her heart lead her? Will she send the potential love of her life home? Rudi and Matt clash, and Jamie finds it difficult to decide between her two ardent suitors.
At the end of the night, eight couples are united and four unlucky bachelors are sent home. These duos are excited to turn up the volume. But with new cast members arriving, will these couples take their relationships to the next level?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.
