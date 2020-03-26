Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
04/02/2020 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Will and Grace decide to intervene when they discover Grace's niece (guest start Billie Lourd) is dating a bisexual man (guest star Peter Graham). Jack gets permission from his husband, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez), to sleep with his celebrity hall pass, guest star Ryan Phillippe. Karen struggles to adapt when her assistant, Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer), books them on an economy flight.
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.
"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION on HGTV - Sunday, April 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.
"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.