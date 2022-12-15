Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022

WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Dec. 22 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022 A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Dec. 22 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."

The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.

WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

