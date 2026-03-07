Review: SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN SHOPKEEPERS at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., I had the pleasure of seeing another first-rate performance at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT, Snow White & The Seven Shopkeepers. The Theatre for Young Audiences productions have a long history of successfully entertaining children in a manner that also reaches adults. Long time star performer Robert Peterpaul excels as the playwright for this masterpiece that comes with a positive message that can benefit the entire family, including many grandparents who were present in the audience for this performance, with their grandchildren, all clearly having a great time! In addition to Robert Peterpaul, other stage stars like Cassie Peterpaul and Ashley DePascale also thrive in their behind-the-scenes roles as choreographer and director, respectively. It is clear that the creative team has combined their talents and on-stage experience to help bring out the best in this stellar cast who radiate positive energy that flows across the multi-generational audience.

Scenic designer Tamar Klausner makes brilliant use of projections to create a realistic three-dimensional portrayal of a mall, where this story is set. Puppetry is a unique major component of this particular show. The fourth wall gets broken, one of the characters even being an audience member. The children enthusiastically participate by yelling warnings and advice towards the characters on stage, an entertaining bunch, at this production.

The songs are mostly from this millennium, with some altered and parodied lyrics. The older generations will recognize the “Imperial March,” and “Main Title” from the Star Wars franchise, as well as “Hey Ya,” which anyone who lived in America during the summer of 2004 inevitably heard. Under music director Aron Smith, the strong vocals of this cast were displayed in “Hey Ya,” as well as the other songs, whether solo or group numbers.

Taylor Marissa shines as Snow White, the highly likable central protagonist who runs a stand in the mall that sells plushie dolls. Snow White has a genuine desire to bring joy to others, reflected in the kindness she shows. Taylor Marissa is excellent at conveying the sincere wholesomeness of this character, a positive role model for the children in the audience.

Snow White’s nemesis, Queenie, who is magnificently performed by Jazzy Cores, runs the mall and sells beauty supplies. This choice of the central antagonist selling beauty supplies at the mall is brilliant! Ever been minding your own business, walking in the mall, when some pushy salesperson has gotten in your way, imposing his or her presence upon you, against your will, trying to sell you beauty products you had no interest in buying? They can be some of the most difficult people to show kindness towards. That’s the whole point, though. It is easy to show kindness towards genuinely kind people. It is a challenge to show kindness towards pushy predatory salespeople. Still, we can remain polite as we decline their products and keep walking. We can take the high road, especially when we see that their make-up table is set up on the lower level.

Dan Frye entertains the audience as Hunter who is the mall cop. He is ordered by Queenie to shut Snow White’s business down after Snow White’s business gains more online popularity than Queenie’s business. Snow White’s online popularity resulted from her genuine concern for a little boy who was lost at the mall. Snow White, however, was not the person who posted her own video online. People are drawn to kindness and repelled by cruelty. That never changes, regardless of what cultural norms may be.

After Hunter, under duress, closes down Snow White’s stand, Snow White goes beneath the mall fountain, to the place of other business that went under. Radio Shack, TCBY, and Orange Julius were among those businesses.

Lisa DeAngelis shows excellence as a puppeteer, whether she is shown playing a friendly bird named Tuppence who flies about the mall, or whether she is hidden as the puppeteer behind Yessie and Silly who were both highly entertaining puppets.

Speaking of playing multiple roles, some of which are puppets, Carolyn Clinton is masterful at every role she plays, which is quite impressive since she plays four different roles, counting the puppets, bringing energy and authenticity to every one of those characters.

Zoe Anderson makes the most of her cameo appearance as Walt, a mall youth who is obsessed with Minecraft. Zoe shows excellent potential to excel in future roles.

Jason Parry steals the show as Hoppy who comes across as the head shopkeeper, the one who is not a puppet. He brings high energy to this highly likable character, using rapid movements, and throwing his speaking voice in a way that makes him sound like a cross between a televangelist and Don Knotts, which totally works for this character and enhances every moment in which he is on stage.

When Queenie finds out that Snow White still retains internet popularity, even after Snow White’s business literally went under, Queenie plots to appear as an elderly woman with a cane to offer her apple-scented sleep spray that was delivered to her. Snow White did not recognize Queenie, despite the warnings from a little girl in the audience, “She’s a witch!” While Hoppy didn’t trust the old woman, Snow White still insisted on showing her kindness. That is another challenge, showing kindness to someone who your friends do not show kindness to.

So, how can we all follow Show White’s example and show more kindness? People can start by using their directional, while driving. Returning shopping carts to the proper areas is another good way. Reaching out to those who are being overlooked by everyone else can make a world of difference. When posting online, are we looking for “likes,” or are we looking to write something that truly inspires our readers to be better people?

Does Snow White’s business get restored? Does Snow White’s kindness help lead to a change of heart with Queenie? Who is responsible for Snow White’s online presence? Is Hunter hiding a personal secret, a big one that if revealed may add an additional genre to this show? Will there be yet another Sheila with a birthday in the audience? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend Snow White & The Seven Shopkeepers to all audiences. It is scheduled to continue to run through March 29, 2026. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

