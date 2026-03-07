Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Lyric Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None has been keeping readers and audiences guessing for decades, and Lyric Arts’ current production shows why the story still works so well. Running through March 22 in Anoka, the play delivers plenty of suspense, a steady build of tension, and a mystery that keeps the audience trying to figure things out right up until the end.

The story begins with ten strangers arriving at a secluded island home after receiving invitations from someone they don’t actually know. It doesn’t take long for things to get strange. A recording suddenly accuses each of them of being responsible for someone’s death in the past. Soon after, the guests start dying one by one. With no way off the island and no clear idea who’s behind it all, the remaining group turns on each other as suspicion grows.

Director Lee Hannah Conrads keeps the story moving at a good pace while letting the tension build naturally. The production leans into the uneasy feeling of being stuck together in a remote place where nobody can really trust anyone else.

The cast works well as an ensemble, and that group dynamic is important for a show like this where everyone could be a suspect. Nadya Dominique brings a lot of emotion to Vera Claythorne, especially as the situation becomes more desperate. Brendan Veerman plays Philip Lombard with just enough confidence and mystery to make you wonder what he might be hiding. Matt Saxe’s Dr. Armstrong shows the strain of the situation as the story unfolds, growing more nervous as events spiral.

Bruce Abas gives Sir Lawrence Wargrave a calm, controlled presence that stands out among the increasingly anxious group. Davin Grindstaff’s William Blore adds a bit of blunt practicality to the mix, while Margaret Reid and Edwin Strout help set the unsettling tone early on as Mr. and Mrs. Rogers.

The technical side of the show also helps create the atmosphere. Justin Hooper’s set captures the feeling of an isolated island house, and Alyssa Kraft’s lighting adds to the suspense with some well-timed dramatic moments. Sound designer Brodyn Byington helps keep the tension simmering throughout the show.

Part of the fun of And Then There Were None is trying to solve the mystery before the characters do. The play drops clues along the way, but it still manages to keep the audience guessing. As the number of characters gets smaller and the accusations get louder, the tension in the room definitely builds.

Overall, Lyric Arts’ production is an entertaining take on a classic mystery. It’s suspenseful, a little creepy at times, and a lot of fun if you enjoy trying to piece together a whodunit before the final reveal. It’s a solid night of theatre that proves a good mystery never really goes out of style.

Photo credit: Molly Jay

