Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, July 2, 2020
"Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg, Amanda Seales" - Snoop Dogg, Oliver Hudson, Justin Long and Amanda Seales make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, JULY 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from someone saved by a humpback whale, to a professional mourner and a LEGO® master builder. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/9/19)
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, June 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, July 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 27, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, July 13, 2020
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.