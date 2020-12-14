Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Saturday, January 2, 2021

NFL Hall of Famer and television host Michael Strahan, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, actress and comedian Kristen Schaal, and actor Taran Killam make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth." This week's panel is so bright you need shades; featuring the original Coppertone Girl, the World's Strongest Man, someone who donated a kidney to their ex, the couple who lives in the real-life house from "The Conjuring" and a professional backup singer. (TV-PG, DL) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/6/20)

