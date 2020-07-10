Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, July 30, 2020
"No Matter What the Future Brings" - As Grace prepares to attend her first dance, Wade strongly feels Jill's absence and leans on his friends to get through it. Also, Wade, Forrest, Delia, Ben and Michelle reflect on growing older and the changes their lives have undergone in the past year, on a rebroadcast of the first season finale of THE UNICORN, Thursday, July 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/12/20.)
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, July 24, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TOUGH AS NAILS on CBS - Sunday, July 12, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, August 2, 2020
- Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 11, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Sunday, July 26, 2020