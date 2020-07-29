Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, August 13, 2020
The Episode Airs From 9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT
"No Small Parts" - When Grace gets the lead in the school musical, Wade realizes that the teachers are giving her special treatment after he hears her sing. Also, Michelle and Ben persuade Delia and Forrest to volunteer for the chaotic snack bar duty at a school function, on a rebroadcast of THE UNICORN, Thursday, August 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tim Baltz guest stars as Mr. Kersey, Grace's drama teacher. (Originally broadcast 10/24/19.)
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
