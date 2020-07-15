Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE TITAN GAMES on NBC - Sunday, August 2, 2020
08/02/2020 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : The competition continues with competitors pushing their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In these Eastern division battles we see Josh Porter go up against Blake Broadhurst for the men while Shantal Athill takes on Courtney Roselle for the women. They will compete on obstacles such as Launch Pad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts and Lunar Impact. Winners will move on to face reigning Titan's on Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility and endurance. Cari Champion and Alex Mendez serve as commentators.
NBC's hit athletic competition series "The Titan Games" returns for its second season on Monday, May 25 with a 2-hour episode from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning June 1, "The Titan Games" will begin airing in its regularly scheduled 8-9 p.m. timeslot.
The 13-episode season from Universal Television Alternative Studio, A. Smith & Co. Productions and Seven Bucks Productions will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.
This season, the competition breaks down into three regional brackets: West, Central and East. Within each region, Dwayne Johnson has selected one male and one female professional athlete to serve as Titans.
The pre-selected Titans include two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, NFL Iron Man Legend and 10x Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas, SUPER BOWL champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, professional stunt woman and "American Ninja Warrior" star Jessie Graff, and five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley have all accepted the challenge to join the competition.
During regional competition we will see two contenders of each gender battle in a best-of-three competition on epic new and fan-favorite obstacles. They are fighting for the chance to compete on Mount Olympus, Johnson's all-encompassing final obstacle that tests strength, speed, stamina and heart. In order to become a Titan, the competitors will need to defeat one of Johnson's professional Titans and then maintain that position on top of Mount Olympus.
Those who lose on Mt. Olympus will have a shot at redemption during the Regional Finals and one last chance to take on the reigning Titan. Ultimately, one male and one female will earn the title of Regional Champion and move on the finale.
In the finale, the reigning Titans will return to battle against one another, with one man and one woman emerging as Titan Champion and each winning a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.
"The Titan Games" is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Arthur Smith, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.
