Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 8, 2020
The sea captain finds a treasure he's been searching for all his life, but it's taken from him by the townspeople. Meanwhile, Marge convinces the people of Springfield to build a S.T.E.M. school with the money in the "The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 8 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3106) (TV-PG D, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.
HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 16, 2020
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.
HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.