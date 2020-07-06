Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, July 12, 2020
Marge implements a screen time limit for the whole family, all of whom easily adjust to the new lifestyle. However, Marge realizes that she is THE ONE addicted - not her husband and children - in the "Screenless" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, July 12 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3109) (TV-PG D, L, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.
HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
