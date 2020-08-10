Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, August 16, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT.
In Michigan, Reverend Lovejoy uncovers the reason why Bode left and came to Springfield. When the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest in the "Warrin' Priests Part 2" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Aug. 16 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3113) (TV-PG D, L, S, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.
HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.
HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? on THE CW - Monday, August 24, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? on THE CW - Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8:00p.m. ET
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRIDGE WARS on THE CW - Sunday, August 23, 2020