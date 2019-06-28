Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE OUTPOST on THE CW - Friday, July 19, 2019
DEFIANCE - Talon (Jessica Green) tries to outmaneuver her new rival while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) struggles to maintain control of the Outpost. A Baron named Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) marches in to THE OUTPOST and makes an outrageous proposal. THE MISTRESS (guest star Robyn Malcolm) bitterly reunites with a close relative. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#202). Original airdate 7/18/2019.
The fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST, starring Jessica Green, also returns for its second season on Thursday, July 11 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn prepare for war. Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as "The Three" reveal mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.
Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, July 18, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JANE THE VIRGIN on THE CW - Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of PANDORA on THE CW - Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? on THE CW - Monday, July 15, 2019
The fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST, starring Jessica Green, also returns for its second season on Thursday, July 11 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn prepare for war. Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as "The Three" reveal mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.
Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.