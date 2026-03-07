Review: PATTI LUPONE: MATTERS OF THE HEART at Benaroya Hall

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patti LuPone in Matters of the Heart at

Benaroya Hall. Photo Credit:

James Holt/The Seattle Symphony

To no one's surprise, Patti LuPone delivers an extraordinary performance. With her undeniable stage presence, powerful voice, and a heartfelt program, her one-woman show, Matters of the Heart, captivated the audience at Benaroya Hall. From the moment she stepped onto the stage until her final bow after a powerful encore, the audience was mesmerized by every word she sang and spoke. The entire evening was perfect from start to finish.

Patti LuPone is an award-winning performer and has been a household name for as long as most can remember. She has portrayed some of the most iconic stage roles in history, from Eva Perón in Evita to her performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. LuPone is no stranger to delivering memorable moments on stage.

This tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of Matters of the Heart, LuPone’s acclaimed solo program, which has moved audiences for over two decades. Throughout the years, the show has evolved alongside LuPone herself, becoming richer and more layered with each performance. What makes the program particularly compelling is the deep personal connection LuPone brings to every song. Instead of just performing well-known pieces from the musical theater canon, she approaches each number with emotional authenticity, revealing the significance the material holds for her.

Matters of the Heart compiles some of the most iconic songs about love, lust, and everything in between. LuPone presents a riveting spectacle of love songs that seamlessly coalesce into a beautiful program.

From “Being Alive” to “Not a Day Goes By,” hearing LuPone perform some of musical theater’s most iconic songs was truly spine-tingling. She was joined by an exceptional quartet of musicians—Will Curry, Molly Goldman, Suzy Perelman, and Jessica Wang, whose remarkable talent matched the power and nuance of LuPone’s performance. The ensemble was directed by Joseph Thalken, who also crafted the show’s elegant musical arrangements, creating a seamless and richly textured accompaniment throughout the evening.

LuPone introduces the show's premise by explaining the vast diversity of the types of love to be portrayed throughout the night. This diversity is clearly demonstrated as audience members find themselves crying one moment and bursting into laughter the next. LuPone delivers an unforgettable performance of “Shattered Illusions,” which leaves the audience cackling.

Experiencing LuPone's powerful performance was nothing short of breathtaking. Throughout the evening, she demonstrated the remarkable artistry that has defined her career for decades. Her voice carried both strength and vulnerability, effortlessly filling the hall while still conveying the emotional nuance of each lyric. Every gesture, pause, and inflection felt deliberate, revealing a performer who understands not only the music she sings but also the profound emotional weight behind it. It was truly a pleasure to witness this in person.

