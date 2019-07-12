Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE OUTPOST on THE CW - Friday, August 2, 2019

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY - Gwynn is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon (Jessica Green) can pay. Talon summons a risky ally to help her finish what she started. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) tries out his new image on Talon. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan Glassner (#204). Original airdate 8/1/2019.

Having defeated Dred's army and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepare for an impending war with the Prime Order. Talon and the Dragman delve deeper into the perils of summoning more demons, while Gwynn struggles to recruit loyal allies. The trinity of Prime Order overlords known as "The Three" reveal their mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, armies and even a devastating secret weapon to crush the growing rebellion at the Outpost. Talon questions whether she is "The One" of the Prophecy as she summons more Lu-Qiri and unwittingly lets other creatures through the portal. When Garret (Jake Stormoen) doesn't return from hunting Dred, a charming rogue Baron quickly pursues Gwynn romantically in exchange for his loyalty, and the use of his army. As Talon uncovers the truth about her past and the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.





