Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MOODYS on FOX - Thursday, December 26, 2019
With Christmas quickly approaching, Sean Sr. receives the top honor as the lector of Midnight Mass. Meanwhile, when Sean Sr. invites some unexpected guests to Christmas Eve dinner, Ann starts to unravel. And just when THE MOODYS think things couldn't possibly get worse, they are faced with a devastating challenge. All Ann wanted was a nice, white Christmas! Don't miss a few more surprises in the special encore of the "Episode 5 / Episode 6" season finale of THE MOODYS airing on Thursday, Dec. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDS-105/MDS-106) (TV-14 D, L, V)
THE MOODYS is a single-camera, comedy event series that follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications, and hiding secrets from the others - as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!
The six-episode event series centers on the Moodys, including SEAN SR. (Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and comedian Denis Leary, "Rescue Me," "Animal Kingdom"); his wife, ANN (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects," "Weeds"); and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents.
From CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment, THE MOODYS is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, with Fisher and Greenberg directing. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows also serve as executive producers. THE MOODYS is based on Jungle Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series "A Moody Christmas."
