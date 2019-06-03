Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 22, 2019
"Empathy" - Dr. Neil Melendez, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Claire Brown grapple with a patient's wish to perform an operation that would keep him from acting on his pedophilic urges; and Dr. Shaun Murphy learns a lesson in empathy, on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JUNE 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/26/18)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Tyler Ritter as George Reynolds and Mason Gooding as Billy Cayman.
"Empathy" was written by Karen Struck and directed by Joanna Kerns.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.
