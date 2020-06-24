Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, July 4, 2020
"Mutations" - Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Shaun Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever. Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Park, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Neil Melendez treat two 16-year-old cancer patients who are dating; and Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Carly Lever work toward intimacy on ABC's "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JULY 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/20/20)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, David Iacono as Ryan, Kaare Anderson as Doug, Alyssa Jirrels as Angie, Thomas Cadrot as James McDougal, Brigid Brannagh as Elise and Caitlin Stryker as Marjorie.
"Mutations" was written by Liz Friedman and Tracy Taylor, and directed by Nestor Carbonell.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
