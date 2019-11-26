Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, December 9, 2019

"Claire" - Dr. Claire Brown faces complications at home and at work as she prepares to lead her first surgery. Meanwhile, a sports fishing accident challenges the rest of the staff as they look to treat the fisherman's (Robert Sean Leonard) injuries without damaging his prize catch on "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, DEC. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/07/19)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is Sharon Leal as Breeze Browne, Michelle Reynolds as Kyla-Drew and Robert Sean Leonard as Shamus O'Malley.

"Claire" was written by Liz Friedman and Tracy Taylor, and directed by Allison Lidi-Brown.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop