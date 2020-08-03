Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The episode airs from 8:30–9:00 p.m. EDT.

"Dave Kim's Party" - A big party is being thrown at Dave Kim's house and Pops has a plan to make Adam cool for the big event. Meanwhile, Beverly's cookbook has made her "famous," leading her to become out of control and fame-hungry, but eventually she learns an important lesson on The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. 2/19/20)"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Alex Jennings as Carla, Chris Parnell as Harrison Whitby, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Zayne Emory as J.C. Spink, Theo Barnes as Brian Walls, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Stephanie Maura Sanchez as Lizzie, Shannon McClung as Matt, Harrison Leahy as Fred Schminn, Rob James as Police Officer, Lanisa Renee Frederick as Lady in Line, Anissa Borrego as Hostess, Chip O'Neil as Neighbor and Matthew Gilmore as Jansen McChuckles."Dave Kim's Party" was written by Matt Roller from a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Matt Roller, and directed by Lew Schneider.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles