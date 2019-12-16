Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Saturday, January 4, 2020

"Parents Thursday" - While at school, Erica attempts to fool Beverly into thinking Parents Weekend has been rescheduled to Parents Thursday so THE FAMILY won't attend ... but the smother knows better! Meanwhile, William Penn is doing "Romeo & Juliet," the perfect play for Adam to romance Dana until someone else gets the leading lady on "The Goldbergs," SATURDAY, JAN. 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/23/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Natalie Alyn Lind as Dana, Ana Gasteyer as Ms. Cinoman, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Kelli Berglund as Ren, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Jordyn Lucas as Asha Brown, Kelli Berglund as Ren and Matt Cornett as Andrew Gallery.

"Parents Thursday" was written by Aaron Kaczander, story by Adam F. Goldberg and Aaron Kaczander, and directed by Melissa Joan Hart.





Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.