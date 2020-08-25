Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The show airs from 10:30-11 p.m.

"Nightmare on Lunch Box Street" - Jackie learns that the Chinese restaurant is going out of business and sees an opportunity to reopen the Lunch Box, but she's caught by surprise when she uncovers a secret. Meanwhile, Mary gets upset when a woman assumes she is adopted, and Darlene continues to deal with her complicated love life on "The Conners," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/29/19)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Estelle Parsons as Bev and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben."Nightmare on Lunch Box Street" was written by Debby Wolfe and directed by Gail Mancuso."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.

