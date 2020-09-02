Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The show airs at 10:30 p.m.
"The Icewoman Cometh" - Bev is back from Arizona and has come to the realization that she'd like to use her finances to spread happiness. She has decided to fund Mark's tuition to a prestigious coding camp, while Darlene tries to convince her to give the money to Harris instead. Dan realizes how much he misses Louise, and Becky persuades him to visit her on tour, on "The Conners," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/7/20)
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.
Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck, Stephen Monroe Taylor as Dwight, Steve Agee as Tony and Paul Hipp as Zach.
"The Icewoman Cometh" was written by Amy FOX and directed by Don Scardino.
"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.
